K-9s brought in to help rid Charlotte Public Schools of bed bugs

Many families in the Charlotte Public Schools district are concerned about a bed bug issue.

The district posted an update on its Facebook page from Superintendent Dr. Mandy Stewart, who said officials are working with professional exterminators and the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

On Monday, Stewart said: “A few bed bugs were located in a classroom at the high school last week. The affected area was very small, and students were immediately removed from the area.”

She added that on the same day, “we had an unrelated classroom this morning that had a student report of bed bugs. After examination, any affected students were sent home, and the remaining students were relocated. Our process includes locating siblings of affected students, so that homes can be contacted for treatment/assistance. We have contracted with our pest control company to have a K-9 search, and will treat any affected areas in response to the information received today.”

On Tuesday, Stewart reported that professional exterminators conducted a comprehensive on-site investigation and treatment, supported by a K-9 unit. The sweep included the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in preparation for scheduled events this week.

Families were reassured that no new bed bugs were reported in the district.

The Charlotte Bands Facebook page posted Tuesday evening: “The dogs have done their sweep of the CPAC and found no evidence of bed bugs. Tonight’s Middle School Concert is a go!”

Main areas of focus for treatment include classrooms, common areas and buses, according to a post from the superintendent. Stewart also noted that schools were open Tuesday after being advised it was safe.

The bed bugs situation has drawn quite a reaction on social media, with many parents stating they wanted to keep their kids home. Some also expressed concern over visiting Charlotte schools for any competitive events. It’s important to note that some express that it’s not the schools’ fault and it starts at home.

The district emphasized to families that bed bugs are a nuisance and can be found in many public places. Stewart said: “Even though it is unlikely for bed bugs to infest a school, Charlotte Public Schools will continue to work to identify bed bugs, provide thorough inspections of the affected areas, and conduct pest management practices.

