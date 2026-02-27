Michigan beekeepers enter 2026 season after record winter losses nationwide

As Michigan heads into peak pollination season, the health of the state’s bees will shape everything from backyard apple trees to supermarket produce aisles across the Midwest.

“I wouldn’t call it endangered,” said Keith Lazar, a longtime beekeeper and event manager for the Michigan Beekeepers Association. “But there are several viruses out there and mites that have wreaked havoc on bees for about the past 45 years.”

That reality framed discussions this weekend at the Michigan Beekeepers Association’s annual Spring Conference in East Lansing, where commercial operators and hobbyists compared notes on winter survival and preparations for the 2026 season.

Nationally, beekeepers are coming off a historic winter.

National winter losses hit record levels

Preliminary results from the 2024–2025 U.S. Beekeeping Survey, led by Auburn University and the Apiary Inspectors of America as a continuation of the long-running Bee Informed Partnership research, show:



Winter colony losses reached 40.2 percent between October 1, 2024 and April 1, 2025.

That is the highest recorded since tracking began in 2007.

The 17-year winter average is 29.3 percent.

While the findings are preliminary, colony losses remain historically high heading into spring pollination season.

Michigan remains a top honey producer

Michigan-specific winter loss numbers are harder to isolate in national surveys. But federal production data show the state remains a major honey player.

According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s March 2025 Honey report:



82,000 honey-producing colonies operated in Michigan in 2024.

Those colonies produced 5,002,000 pounds of honey.

Production was valued at $15.2 million.

Michigan ranked sixth nationally in honey production volume.

For a state with a strong fruit and specialty crop sector, bee health extends far beyond honey jars.

The economic stakes for Michigan

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Managed Pollinator Protection Plan, which cites peer-reviewed estimates, puts the value of pollinators to Michigan agriculture at roughly $1 billion annually through pollination services and honey production.

Crops heavily dependent on honey bee pollination include:

Apples

Blueberries

Cherries

Cucumbers

Without pollination, yields drop, fruit size shrinks and specialty crop sectors feel the impact. For growers, strong hives mean stronger harvests.

What’s driving colony losses

Researchers consistently identify the Varroa destructor mite as the leading cause of colony mortality nationwide. The parasitic mite weakens bees by feeding on them and spreading viruses such as deformed wing virus.

Other major stressors include:



Pesticide exposure

Weather extremes

Nutritional stress

Queen failure

The term “Colony Collapse Disorder,” once common in headlines, has largely faded from scientific reporting. Researchers now focus on broader colony loss trends and specific stressors affecting hive survival.

Climate variability is also playing a role. Warmer winter days can trigger bees to leave the hive too early, burning through energy reserves before consistent nectar sources are available. Late-season cold snaps then force colonies back into survival mode.

Michigan beekeepers preparing for spring

Winter losses in Michigan averaged roughly 25 to 30 percent this year, according to Lazar. That’s below the national winter loss figure but still significant for individual operators managing dozens or thousands of hives.

Recent warm days in Michigan allowed bees to take cleansing flights, a key sign colonies survived the winter. The true test begins as trees and early blooms emerge across the state.

Commercial operators will soon transport hives for pollination contracts, including out-of-state crops like almonds. Meanwhile, Michigan beekeepers are preparing to:



Install package bees from southern states

Raise locally acclimated queens

Split surviving colonies to rebuild numbers

How homeowners can help

For residents, Lazar says simple changes can make a measurable difference.



Plant flowering species that bloom early, mid-season and late.

Incorporate flowering trees such as ornamental crabapples.

Avoid spraying insecticides during peak bloom.

A steady supply of nectar strengthens local colonies and can significantly increase fruit yields.

“I had a neighbor tell me their apple tree suddenly produced a ton of fruit,” Lazar said. “They’ve got bees in the area. That’s why.”

Beekeeping requires investment and mentorship, he added. Those interested should join a local bee club before purchasing hives.

As planting season begins and orchards move toward bloom, the condition of Michigan’s hives will shape what shows up in orchards, farm fields and grocery stores later this year. In a state that ranks among the nation’s top honey producers and relies heavily on pollinated specialty crops, bee health is not just an environmental issue. It is an economic one that unfolds each spring.