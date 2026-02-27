Michigan Data Center Tracker: Moratoria, Legislation, and Grid Impact

Here’s where things stand as of Feb. 27, 2026:

HAPPENING NOW

State lawmakers propose pause as 27+ communities enact local moratoria

Michigan’s data center debate is escalating from township halls to the State Capitol.

This week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a three-bill package that would temporarily halt new data center development across the state.

At the same time, at least 27 communities now have active moratoria in place while they draft local zoning rules.

WHAT'S NEXT

March 3: Lansing Planning Commission (Deep Green rezoning)

March 3: Van Buren Township (Project Cannoli development agreement)

March 10: Oshtemo Charter Township vote

March 12: Michigan Public Service Commission meeting

March 23: Portage public hearing

STATEWIDE LEGISLATION

On Feb. 26, Republican and Democratic members of the Michigan House introduced bills that would pause new enterprise data center approvals until April 1, 2027.

One of the bills, introduced by Rep. Dylan Wegela, would impose a moratorium on approvals by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Wegela told WKAR News he does not expect the bills to easily pass but says the goal is to force debate about utility impacts and siting decisions.

Co-sponsors include both Democrats and Republicans from across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has previously expressed support for attracting data center projects to Michigan, meaning the package would face significant hurdles if it reached her desk.

WKAR NEWS REPORTING: UTILITY AND GRID CONTEXT

WKAR’s Victoria Witke reports that DTE’s data center pipeline could require the equivalent of six Palisades-sized nuclear plants.

One project in Saline Township alone would consume about 25 percent of DTE’s current load — equal to roughly 1.1 million homes.

Energy experts say that demand is arriving as Michigan retires coal plants and races to bring new generation online.

ACTIVE LOCAL MORATORIA

Total confirmed active moratoria: at least 25 communities, confirmed by WKAR News:

Armada Township — 180 days (Jan. 14, 2026)

Clark Township — 1 year (June 2025)

Dundee Township — 90-day moratorium extended (Oct. 2025)

Grand Blanc Township — 1 year (Jan. 21, 2026)

Green Charter Township — 1 year (Dec. 9, 2025)

Hayes Township — 180 days (Feb. 10, 2026)

Howell Township — 6 months (Nov. 20, 2025)

Lenox Township — 4 months with extension option (Feb. 2, 2026)

Lodi Township — 180 days (Feb. 3, 2026)

Manchester Township — 2 years (Oct. 14, 2025)

Northville — 12 months (Jan. 6, 2026)

Pittsfield Township — 180 days (Nov. 18, 2025)

Pontiac — 6 months (Jan. 21, 2026)

Saginaw — 6 months (Jan. 13, 2026)

Saline City — 12 months (Jan. 12, 2026)

South Lyon — 12 months (Feb. 10, 2026)

Springfield Township — 180 days (Dec. 2025)

Sterling Heights — 1 year (Feb. 4, 2026)

Sylvan Township — 6 months (Jan. 22, 2026)

Taylor — 1 year (Jan. 2026)

Tyrone Township — 6 months (Dec. 2, 2025)

Village of Romeo — Active (Jan. 26, 2026; duration unverified)

York Township — 6 months (Feb. 12, 2026)

Solon Township — 6 months (early Feb. 2026; drafting zoning rules)

Big Rapids Township — 1 year (Feb. 23, 2026)

LIFTED MORATORIA

Mason — Moratorium enacted Jan. 6, 2026; lifted Feb. 3 after adoption of a new M-3 zoning district.

PROPOSED OR UNDER CONSIDERATION

Fenton Township — Proposed; final vote outcome unconfirmed

Saugatuck Township — Adoption unconfirmed following Feb. 11 agenda discussion

Ann Arbor Township — 12-month moratorium reported

Dexter Township — 180-day moratorium reported

Erie Township — Limited moratorium enacted Feb. 10

Norvell Township — Process underway

Portage — Public hearing scheduled March 23

WHY THIS MATTERS

The debate now spans local zoning authority, state legislation, utility regulation and long-term grid capacity.

As utilities pursue multi-gigawatt projects tied to artificial intelligence and cloud computing, communities across Michigan are moving to slow or reshape development.

WKAR News will continue updating this tracker as communities adopt, lift or consider new restrictions.