Voters could be asked to weigh in on selling Lansing Shuffle property

Lansing voters could be asked to weigh in on whether to sell the Lansing Shuffle property to a Detroit-based real estate development company.

The land is currently owned by the city and leased to Detroit Rising to operate the Lansing Shuffle.

Lansing Planning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend City Council members move forward with a ballot proposal on the potential sale.

Detroit Rising says owning the building, rather than leasing it for $2,000 a month, would allow the Lansing Shuffle to secure long-term financial stability. Under its lease with the city, the group is allowed to request to purchase the property after two years.

Commissioner John Ruge said he was initially “appalled” when he heard there was a possibility of selling waterfront property that the city owns.

But he said zoning systems often place too much emphasis on keeping things the same.

“That calcifies things, and it doesn’t let things change as they used to change,” Ruge said. “And I think for me, it’s time to let this building go.”

Riverfront property outside the Lansing Shuffle building, including Rotary Park, would not be included in the sale.

The sale would go before voters in August if approved by City Council members. If approved by voters, the sale would close in 2027.