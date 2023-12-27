Lansing food hall plans to add shuffleboard courts next year

A Lansing food hall is planning to open public shuffleboard courts next year.

Lansing Shuffle opened earlier this year at the site of the old City Market along the riverfront. It includes five restaurants and a bar.

The social club will begin offering enclosed shuffleboard courts when construction wraps up next year.

Developers in charge of the food hall say the space gives customers a more active dining experience.

“We're all about experiential dining," said Jonathan Hartzell with the real estate firm Detroit Rising.

"Not just sitting in one spot, but able to go out and move around and have different options and concepts and, you know, do things instead of having to having to have your sit-down meal. “

Visitors will be able to walk in for open play, reserve a court or join a league. Customers can also host private events on the courts.

Beyond the current vendors, two new restaurants plan to join the food hall. The space also offers frequent special events.

Hartzell said the group wants to create a vibrant place to gather in the city.

“We're hoping that we can really provide a great package for people going up and down the Riverwalk looking for something to do in Lansing on the weekends,” he said.

Hartzell said shuffleboard leagues are expected to be up and running by spring or summer. If construction wraps up on the courts before then, they could be available for open play.