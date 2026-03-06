Michigan clocks spring forward as bill to end daylight saving time stalls

Clocks across Michigan will spring forward again this weekend, despite efforts by some lawmakers to end the twice-a-year time change.

While many people associate daylight saving time with agriculture, the practice actually began during World War I as a way to conserve energy.

After World War II, the federal government dropped the policy, leaving states to decide whether to observe daylight saving time. The resulting patchwork created confusion until Congress passed the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which standardized the practice nationwide.

Michigan voters initially rejected daylight saving time and did not adopt it until 1973. Today, most states observe the time change, with the exception of Hawaii and parts of Arizona.

Michigan lawmakers have raised the idea of ending daylight saving time several times in recent years. The most recent effort came last March from Sen. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell.

“I’m a dad of little kids, and it’s quite the hassle every year to have to flip these clocks back and forth,” Albert said. “I’ve done a lot of research on it, and there’s not really any evidence to show that there’s any value in continuing to do so.”

Albert was joined in sponsoring the bill by Sens. Rosemary Bayer, D-Keego Harbor; Joseph N. Bellino Jr., R-Monroe; Jon Bumstead, R-North Muskegon; Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit; John Cherry, D-Flint; Dan Lauwers, R-Brockway Township; Jonathan Lindsey, R-Coldwater; Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton; Sam Singh, D-East Lansing; and Lana Theis, R-Brighton.

The proposal was referred to the Senate Committee on Government Operations, where it has remained.

Albert said there are several reasons the legislation may have stalled.

“I think a big one is this issue comes and goes very quickly twice a year,” he said. “We think about it this weekend, and then we move on with our lives after we get resituated.”

Another challenge, Albert said, is disagreement over whether the state should stay on daylight saving time year-round or switch to standard time permanently.

Federal law only allows states to opt out of daylight saving time and remain on standard time year-round.

“Federal law only gives us one option,” Albert said. “If states can opt out, you’ve got to stay in standard time.”

Despite the bill remaining in committee, Albert said he plans to keep raising the issue.

“Sometimes you’ve got to take an incremental approach,” he said. “The more we make this an issue, the more likelihood we can get something done in the future.”

If the bill were to pass, the decision to end the clock changes would go before Michigan voters on the November ballot.

