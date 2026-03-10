When Lansing residents can weigh in on data center, liquor stores

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Lansing residents will have opportunities to weigh in on a proposed downtown data center and tighter regulations for liquor stores during upcoming public hearings.

City Council members voted Monday night to hold a hearing March 23 on an updated agreement to sell a city parking lot to Deep Green before holding a hearing April 6 on a request to rezone the property to allow for a data center.

But Lansing resident Ivan Droste said the outcome feels like a foregone conclusion after months of deliberations.

“It really seems like the opportunity for questions has come and gone as we rapidly hurdle towards this inevitable rubber stamp,” Droste said.

Some public commenters called for petitions to recall City Council members and Mayor Andy Schor and to hold a referendum on the rezoning request.

The Lansing Planning Commission voted last week to recommend City Council members approve the requests from Deep Green in a reversal of its previous recommendation.

City Council members will also consider ordinances to regulate liquor stores during the April 6 meeting.

One proposal would reinstate a requirement that new liquor stores not be opened within a half mile of an existing liquor store. Another would prohibit liquor stores from having outdoor seating.

Councilmember Adam Hussain said discussions were held about ways to address what he called a flawed system after the state approved a liquor license last year at a location in close proximity to a school and other liquor stores.

“The idea is to try to give the city a little bit more control over liquor stores, over proximity of liquor stores from one to another,” Hussain said.

A liquor store would be defined as an establishment where more than half of its sales are from alcohol, tobacco, nicotine or vapor products. Manufacturers, suppliers and bars would be exempt.