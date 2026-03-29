Democratic House candidate Will Lawrence calls for Trump to be 'put on trial'

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Democratic U.S. House candidate Will Lawrence called for President Donald Trump to be “put on trial” during a No Kings rally in Lansing.

Lawrence said Trump was never held accountable for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol and has only become more emboldened during his second term.

“He should be impeached, he should be prosecuted and he should be barred from office and in prison for his crimes against humanity and the Constitution,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence is seeking the Democratic nomination in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District.

The primary also includes former U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink, former Navy SEAL Matt Maasdam, as well as Elyon Badger and Muhammed Salman Rais.

The winner will go on to face U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, in November’s election.

Democracy was top of mind for many of the thousands of protesters that filled the Michigan Capitol’s lawn Saturday during the first major protest of the year.

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Lansing resident Darlene Matthews is 80 years old. She said the country has faced challenges in the past, but she’s more concerned about its future now than she’s ever been.

“I’m afraid we’re going to lose our democracy. He’s chipping away at it,” Matthews said. “Things that should go through Congress, aren’t. And Congress is not doing anything about it. No one is stopping him.”

Matthews says she hopes Democrats will impeach Trump if they gain control of Congress in the midterms.

A large crowd of protesters marching after the rally stretched from the Capitol to the Michigan Hall of Justice about three quarters of a mile away.

The protest at the Michigan Capitol was one of dozens held throughout the state as part of the third wave of No Kings rallies nationwide. Other major rallies took place in cities like Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City.

White House spokesperson Abigal Jackson said the protests are “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.”

Previous No Kings rallies were held in June and October. Organizers said they expected Saturday’s rallies to be the biggest yet.