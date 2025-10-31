In Photos: Costumed protesters decry "Big Scary Bill" outside Barrett office

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

Dozens of costumed protesters gathered outside the Lansing office of U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett the day before Halloween to decry President Donald Trump’s signature legislation.

Cecilia Garcia-Linz is the volunteer engagement coordinator for the Sierra Club in Michigan. She dressed as a milk carton featuring a satirical missing poster for Barrett.

“I have not seen Tom Barrett since he got elected, basically,” Garcia-Linz said. “So, I thought I’d put a missing poster on the back of this box and go the old-fashioned milk carton missing sign, try to see if we can find our congressman and get him to do the right thing by his constituents.”

There have been several protests near Barrett’s office in Lansing since his term started in January, with many calling for him to hold an in-person town hall.

But Thursday’s was the first with costumes. While Garcia-Linz acknowledged the protest was taking place the day before Halloween, she said the costumes also served a purpose.

“We’re tying to make clear that the Big Beautiful Bill is actually a big scary bill, and it’s terrifying,” Garcia-Linz said. “And we don’t want people to lose sight, but also there needs to be joy in resistance.”

Ashley Meyers is a registered nurse and attended the protest as the “Tom Barrett Corporate Parrot.”

She said the public may not be aware of all the changes included in the law, since some pieces of the legislation don’t go into effect until after the 2026 midterm elections.

“It’s our duty to help inform the public about the impacts that are coming,” Meyers said.

Barrett’s office is open by appointment only, and protesters were told by staff members that the area closest to the office’s entrance is private property.

