In photos: “No Kings” demonstrations in Lansing and around Michigan

Thousands of people gathered at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Saturday as part of more than 100 planned “No Kings” protests across Michigan. The protest took place just hours before heavy rain was expected to move into Mid-Michigan.
Rallies were also held in other Mid-Michigan communities, including Jackson, Charlotte and Howell, among others. The demonstrations are part of a larger protest effort happening nationwide.
In Lansing, people spread across the Capitol lawn holding handmade signs and banners. A large banner reading “Courage in Community” hung above the Capitol steps, where speakers addressed the crowd. Volunteers set up tables with bottled water, snacks and first aid supplies for participants.
Some protesters wore costumes, while others carried signs with phrases about democracy, government and public policy. One group held a poster with the words “Defend Our Democracy,” while another display offered free protest signs. Demonstrations remained peaceful in the early afternoon as people gathered before the expected evening rain.
Additional photos shared by Michigan public media partners showed “No Kings” protests taking place in Mt. Pleasant and Ann Arbor as well.
Here is coverage from our media partners:
MT. PLEASANT
Demonstrators in frog costumes hold a sign during the “No Kings” rally near the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, on Oct. 19, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Organizers distribute water and snacks to protesters at a respite station during the “No Kings” demonstration in Lansing, on Oct. 19, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the "No Kings" protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Protesters hold signs condemning the Trump administration while attending the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
Cynthia Swift-Falsetta calls out to passing cars during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. She was encouraging passersby to join the protesters.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
Protest in Saline.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
A protester in Saline.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
"No Kings" Ann Arbor: Matthew Bertoni is a Vietnam veteran. He said "it makes me sick to my stomach," to see the Trump administration send the U.S. military into American cities.
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public
A protester in Ann Arbor.
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Demonstrators hold signs at the “No Kings” protest outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Oct. 19, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR