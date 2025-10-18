In photos: “No Kings” demonstrations in Lansing and around Michigan

Thousands of people gathered at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Saturday as part of more than 100 planned “No Kings” protests across Michigan. The protest took place just hours before heavy rain was expected to move into Mid-Michigan.

Rallies were also held in other Mid-Michigan communities, including Jackson, Charlotte and Howell, among others. The demonstrations are part of a larger protest effort happening nationwide.

In Lansing, people spread across the Capitol lawn holding handmade signs and banners. A large banner reading “Courage in Community” hung above the Capitol steps, where speakers addressed the crowd. Volunteers set up tables with bottled water, snacks and first aid supplies for participants.

Some protesters wore costumes, while others carried signs with phrases about democracy, government and public policy. One group held a poster with the words “Defend Our Democracy,” while another display offered free protest signs. Demonstrations remained peaceful in the early afternoon as people gathered before the expected evening rain.

Additional photos shared by Michigan public media partners showed “No Kings” protests taking place in Mt. Pleasant and Ann Arbor as well.

