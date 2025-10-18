© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
In photos: “No Kings” demonstrations in Lansing and around Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Gillfillan,
Emma J. Nelson
Published October 18, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT
Demonstrators gathered at the capitol in Lansing for a No Kings protest.
Emma J. Nelson
/
WKAR
Demonstrators hold signs at the “No Kings” protest outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Oct. 18, 2025.

Protesters filled the lawn of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Saturday for a “No Kings” rally that was part of a coordinated day of demonstrations across Michigan and the country.

Thousands of people gathered at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Saturday as part of more than 100 planned “No Kings” protests across Michigan. The protest took place just hours before heavy rain was expected to move into Mid-Michigan.

Rallies were also held in other Mid-Michigan communities, including Jackson, Charlotte and Howell, among others. The demonstrations are part of a larger protest effort happening nationwide.

In Lansing, people spread across the Capitol lawn holding handmade signs and banners. A large banner reading “Courage in Community” hung above the Capitol steps, where speakers addressed the crowd. Volunteers set up tables with bottled water, snacks and first aid supplies for participants.

Some protesters wore costumes, while others carried signs with phrases about democracy, government and public policy. One group held a poster with the words “Defend Our Democracy,” while another display offered free protest signs. Demonstrations remained peaceful in the early afternoon as people gathered before the expected evening rain.

Additional photos shared by Michigan public media partners showed “No Kings” protests taking place in Mt. Pleasant and Ann Arbor as well.

Here is coverage from our media partners:

MT. PLEASANT

Demonstrators in frog costumes hold a sign during the “No Kings” rally near the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, on Oct. 19, 2025.
1 of 29  — Lansing2 no kings.jpeg
Demonstrators in frog costumes hold a sign during the “No Kings” rally near the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, on Oct. 19, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Organizers distribute water and snacks to protesters at a respite station during the “No Kings” demonstration in Lansing, on Oct. 19, 2025. Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
2 of 29  — Lansing3 NO KINGS.jpeg
Organizers distribute water and snacks to protesters at a respite station during the “No Kings” demonstration in Lansing, on Oct. 19, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
3 of 29  — NO KINGS LANSING 14.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
4 of 29  — NO KINGS 12 LANSING.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
5 of 29  — NO KINGS LANSING 10.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
6 of 29  — LANSING NO KINGS 8.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
7 of 29  — NO KINGS 7 LANSING.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
8 of 29  — LANSING NO KINGS 6.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
9 of 29  — no kings lansing 4.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR / WKAR
Protesters hold signs condemning the Trump administration while attending the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
10 of 29  — nokings-03_720.jpg
Protesters hold signs condemning the Trump administration while attending the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
Cynthia Swift-Falsetta calls out to passing cars during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. She was encouraging passersby to join the protesters. Cristin Coppess / WCMU
11 of 29  — nokings-02_720.jpg
Cynthia Swift-Falsetta calls out to passing cars during the No Kings protest in Mount Pleasant, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025. She was encouraging passersby to join the protesters.
Cristin Coppess / WCMU
Protest in Saline
12 of 29  — saline 5.jpg
Protest in Saline.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
Protest in Saline
13 of 29  — saline 4 no kings.jpg
Protest in Saline
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
Protest in Saline
14 of 29  — saline 3 no kings.jpg
Protest in Saline
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
Protest in Saline.
15 of 29  — saline3.jpg
Protest in Saline.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
A protester in Saline. (Photo by Jodi Westrick)
16 of 29  — saline no kings.jpg
A protester in Saline.
Jodi Westrick / Michigan Public
Matthew Bertoni is a Vietnam veteran. He said "it makes me sick to my stomach," to see the Trump administration send the U.S. military into American cities. (Photo by Tracy Samilton)
17 of 29  — img_0046_720.jpg
"No Kings" Ann Arbor: Matthew Bertoni is a Vietnam veteran. He said "it makes me sick to my stomach," to see the Trump administration send the U.S. military into American cities.
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public
No Kings Protest in Ann Arbor.
18 of 29  — ann arbor no kings.jpg
A protester in Ann Arbor.
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Public
Protest in Lansing
19 of 29  — NO KINGS LANSING 27.jpg
Protest in Lansing
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Protest in Lansing
20 of 29  — NO KINGS LANSING 25.jpg
Protest in Lansing
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Protest in Lansing
21 of 29  — NO KINGS LANSING 23.jpg
Protest in Lansing
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Protest in Lansing
22 of 29  — LANSING NO KINGS 22.jpg
Protest in Lansing
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Protest in Lansing
23 of 29  — LANSING NO KINGS 21.jpg
Protest in Lansing
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Protest in Lansing.
24 of 29  — lansing 20 no kings.jpg
Protest in Lansing.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Demonstrators hold signs at the “No Kings” protest outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Oct. 18, 2025. Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
25 of 29  — LANSING no kings 1.jpeg
Demonstrators hold signs at the “No Kings” protest outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Oct. 19, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
26 of 29  — NO KINGS LANSING 15.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
27 of 29  — NO KINGS LANSING 14.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
28 of 29  — NO KINGS LANSING 10.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
29 of 29  — LANSING NO KINGS 8.jpg
Hundreds of people gather on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan on Oct. 18, 2025.
Emma J. Nelson / WKAR

WKAR News
Andrew Gillfillan
Andrew Gillfillan is the News Director and Managing Editor at WKAR News, overseeing all news coverage for the public media station serving Michigan’s Capital Region. A West Michigan native, he brings more than 20 years of experience in television and digital journalism, having helped lead newsrooms in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Detroit, Houston, San Francisco, and most recently, Miami.
Emma J. Nelson
