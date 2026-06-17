New female falcon takes up residence in MSU nest box, but no eggs are laid

A new female peregrine falcon has appeared at Michigan State University's falcon nesting box atop Spartan Stadium, marking a significant change at a nesting site occupied by peregrine falcons for years.

The MSU Wildlife and Fisheries Club, which maintains the nest box and livestream, identified the new female as Nicole after observing her alongside Apollo, the male peregrine falcon that has nested at the stadium since the project's early years.

For at least five years, Apollo nested with a female falcon named Freyja. This spring, however, club members noticed Freyja was absent and a new female had taken her place.

"We were very surprised to see a new female falcon," Phoebe Bosch, president of the MSU Wildlife and Fisheries Club, said.

Club members observed Apollo and Nicole mating, confirming the two as the site's new breeding pair. While the reason for Freyja's disappearance remains unknown, Bosch said several possibilities exist.

“We are uncertain if it was like disease, or she was older, or if she didn't make it back in time for mating season,” Bosch said.

The club also noted an unusual development this year: no eggs were laid in the nest box.

According to Bosch, members believe Nicole is likely a young adult, approximately 1 to 2 years old, and may still be developing as a breeding falcon.

"Our guess is that next year, hopefully, fingers crossed, she will be successful in having some eggs," Bosch said.

Spartan Stadium Falcon Cam A peregrine falcon watches over two eggs in a nesting box atop Spartan Stadium. More eggs may be on the way.

In previous years, club members participated in banding young falcons in coordination with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. However, because peregrine falcons populations, a species that was once critically endangered, have recovered and the species is no longer considered critically endangered, banding efforts have been paused while the club evaluates future plans.

Once nesting season begins, club members largely avoid interfering with the birds.

"We kind of let nature take its course," Bosch said.

Instead, members monitor activity through the livestream and typically clean the nest box once each year during the fall semester. The camera also helped the club identify Nicole and document her interactions with Apollo.

Looking ahead, the club hopes to see chicks return to the nest next spring while continuing to expand educational outreach and engagement opportunities across campus.

"Obviously, a big goal and hope is that next season, next spring, we will have some babies in the box," Bosch said.

The peregrine falcon box was established in 2022 by the Wildlife and Fisheries Club as a conservation project designed to support peregrine falcons, which were once critically endangered. The project has since grown into a community attraction through its public livestream, allowing viewers to follow the birds' nesting activity.

Carlos Osorio/AP / AP A peregrine falcon flies near its nest as Jim Schneider, right, assists Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Chad Fedewa pick peregrine chicks for banding, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Fedewa banded four peregrine falcon chicks that live in a nest situated on the top of Spartan Stadium, home of Michigan State University's football team. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

“It's been a great way to foster community and then also grow love and support for the peregrine falcons and it's definitely a big community thing for the College of Natural Resources and specifically the fisheries and wildlife department,” Bosch said.

Beyond the falcon project, the Fisheries and Wildlife Club plans to strengthen partnerships with professional organizations, continue conservation initiatives and encourage more students to connect with nature through club activities and outreach efforts.

This story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.