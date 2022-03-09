Unpacked | Expedition with Steve Backshall

Wed. Mar. 16–Apr. 6 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | New unseen footage reveals a fresh perspective on these epic adventures into the unknown.

Expeditions to remote parts of the world are full of wonder and danger in equal measure; each one has its own set of challenges and each one has its crucial moments of decision.

New unseen footage of Expedition with Steve Backshall reveals a fresh perspective on these epic adventures into the unknown and behind-the-scenes content shows us just how these expeditions were filmed and brought to our screens.

No Turning Back | Mar. 16

Unpack the moments that very nearly stopped the Expedition teams in their tracks on adventures that made them question whether they should even be out there, to the point where they knew if they took one step further, there was no turning back.

Close Encounters | Mar. 23

Examine close encounters with creatures that were awe-inspiring and fear inducing, including the world’s largest land predator, as well as with nature herself in the flooded caves of Mexico and on the sheer cliffs of Oman.

Teamwork | Mar. 30

Hear the story of the incredible teams behind five world-first expeditions. Having the right team members, with the right skills, expertise and thirst for adventure, was key to exploring the unexplored.

Behind the Scenes | Apr. 6

See the behind-the-scenes camerawork and logistics that made filming five expeditions possible. Working together, Steve and the team not only ventured into the unknown; they brought these epics journeys to the TV screen.

All four of these Unpacked specials are available now with WKAR Passport.

MORE ABOUT EXPEDITION:

Head into the unknown with naturalist Steve Backshall as he journeys to the world’s last unexplored places and faces challenges around the globe, encountering extraordinary wildlife and meeting remarkable people along the way.