WKAR StayTuned Update

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings | PBS NewsHour and NPR

WKAR Public Media
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson PBS NewsHour
Evelyn Hockstein
/
Reuters

Mon., Mar. 21 at 11 a.m on NewsTalk 102.3, WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, are expected to begin on Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson – who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

NPR
Tune into 102.3 or listen from the above stream box.

PBS NewsHour
Watch the livestream below or on YouTube, starting at 11 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings - Day 1

