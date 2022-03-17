Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings | PBS NewsHour and NPR

Mon., Mar. 21 at 11 a.m on NewsTalk 102.3, WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, are expected to begin on Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson – who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

NPR

Tune into 102.3 or listen from the above stream box.

PBS NewsHour

Watch the livestream below or on YouTube, starting at 11 a.m.