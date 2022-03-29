© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
WKAR StayTuned Update

Hippo King | Nature

Published March 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
Hippo King
Wed. Apr. 6 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow the life of an old hippo, a king of its kind, and discover the true character of one of Earth’s largest land mammals.

From Zambia’s Luangwa Valley, an old, battle-scarred hippo bull has an incredible story to tell. Previously hippos were almost always misunderstood because their secret life happens beneath the water and under the cover of darkness.

This tale imagines a story of 35 years from when the hippo was a vulnerable orphan to the ultimate battle that crowns him king decades later. From birth to exile to redemption, follow the life of the “Hippo King” and discover the true character of one of Earth’s largest land mammals.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT NATURE:
Nature is a voice for the natural world, bringing the wonders of wildlife and stories of conservation to millions of American viewers. The series has won more than 700 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 19 Emmys and three Peabody Awards.

