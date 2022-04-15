Fri. Apr. 22 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A cautionary tale of the 2009 Climategate scandal, when the media undermined the science of climate change.

This conspiracy thriller and cautionary tale tells the story of the 2009 Climategate scandal, when the media storm undermined confidence in the science of climate change.

Professor Phil Jones and his team at the University of East Anglia find themselves in the middle of a major investigation with their 30 years of research work being questioned in the first ‘fake news’ attack.

Watch this special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.