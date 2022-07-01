Season 2 | Expedition with Steve Backshall

Wednesdays, Jul. 6 – Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join Steve Backshall in uncharted territory to uncover the world’s last unknown places.

Head into the unknown with naturalist Steve Backshall as he journeys to the world’s last unexplored places and faces challenges around the globe, encountering extraordinary wildlife and meeting remarkable people along the way.

Jul. 6 | Kamchatka: Expedition Grizzly River

Join Steve Backshall on the Kamchatka peninsula as he takes on white water so extreme it has never been attempted. In the pristine wilderness, Steve and his team explore an area packed with more brown bears than almost anywhere else on the planet.

Jul. 13 | Arabia: Expedition Volcanic Underworld

Follow Steve on a mission to explore an unmapped volcanic underworld in search of the longest lava tube in Arabia. On this expedition, Steve and his team start their journey at the ancient city of Hegra, where secrets lie waiting to be uncovered.

Jul. 20 | Kyrgyzstan: Expedition Mountain Ghost

Travel to Kyrgyzstan with Steve as he searches for snow leopards, one of the world’s most endangered species. If evidence of snow leopards breeding in the Djangart valley is found, Steve and his team hope to turn it into a protected nature reserve.

Jul. 27 | Gabon: Expedition Jungle Paradise

Travel to the Moukalaba Doudou National Park with Steve, whose mission is to explore what animals are in the jungle beyond. Steve and his team hope to discover if this jungle could be home to an undiscovered population of chimpanzees.

Aug. 3 | Socorro: Expedition Shark Island

Dive with Steve on an expedition to the remote volcanic island of Clarion in the Revillagigedo National Park. Steve and his team are looking to discover where shark mothers give birth and help protect a new generation of these ocean giants.

Aug. 10 | Expedition Unseen

Embark with Steve to the remotest parts of the planet in search of precious natural wonders. From Saudi Arabia to Kamchatka, Steve and his team unearth the secrets of an ancient civilization and discovers wildlife more at risk than ever before.

ABOUT EXPEDITION:

There are still parts of our planet yet to be explored. In this global series, adventurer and naturalist Steve Backshall ventures into uncharted territory in pursuit of new discoveries and world firsts. He takes on extreme physical challenges, encounters extraordinary wildlife and meets remarkable people.