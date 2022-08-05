Season 2 | Broadchurch

Thursdays, Aug. 1–Sep. 29 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The trial of the murderer proves more complicated than detectives Hardy and Miller expected. Meanwhile, a cold case brutally resurfaces.

The eight-episode series focused on the continuing fallout of the murder of 11-year-old Danny Latimer in the fictional, close-knit coastal town of Broadchurch in Dorset, England. Broadchurch stars DI Alec Hardy (David Tenant) and DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Coleman).

Aug. 11 | Episode 1

Broadchurch is in turmoil as the accused killer of Daniel Latimer goes to trial. Meanwhile, Alec Hardy questions the Sandbrook case.

Aug. 18 | Episode 2

The people of Broadchurch struggle to come to terms with the devastating turn of events, and shockwaves reverberate through the town. What’s next for Ellie and Hardy? And how will the news impact Mark and Beth Latimer?

Aug. 25 | Episode 3

Hardy faces a race against time as Ellie discovers a startling new piece of evidence, forcing them to reassess their suspicions. Meanwhile, life for Mark and Beth is about to change forever, as Ellie comes under intense pressure from all sides.

Sep. 1 | Episode 4

Family tensions surface as Ellie struggles to control her sister, Lucy. Mark Latimer must make a decision and Alec Hardy has to face his demons.

Sep. 8 | Episode 5

New information forces Hardy and Ellie to re-evaluate what they believe; is it possible that they’ve been wrong about everything so far? Sharon receives some unexpected help, while Olly Stevens gets a major scoop.

Sep. 15 | Episode 6

Ellie tries to wrest back control, and time is running out for Alec Hardy. Meanwhile, Beth has to face an emotional ordeal alone.

Sep. 22 | Episode 7

A trap is set--but will it have the desired result? Paul steps in to help a figure in distress, and in a turn of events she could have never foreseen, Ellie finds herself exposed and alone.

Sep. 29 | Episode 8

Decisions are made, truths are revealed, and lives in Broadchurch are changed forever.