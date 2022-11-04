© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published November 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Mon Nov. 7 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | California Native artists share their creative practices within the Land Back movement.

On San Francisco’s first official Indigenous People’s Day, a group of Native artists contributed a dance performance, Groundworks, to the annual Sunrise Ceremony on Alcatraz nearly 50 years after the Indians of All Tribes occupied the island. Their contemporary creative practices and activism help these artists work towards the reclamation of Native lands while restoring traditional ways.

