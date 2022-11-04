VOTE 2022: Election Night Special | PBS NEWSHOUR

Tue Nov. 8 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | PBS NewsHour Judy Woodruff leads live coverage of the 2022 Midterm Election results as they come in.

PBS NewsHour will offer live special coverage of the 2022 midterm elections on broadcast, online, and social beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8. NewsHour’s coverage will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, who will be joined by a panel of analysts and campaign strategists including New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks, Washington Post columnists Gary Abernathy and Perry Bacon Jr., editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence Marc Short, and former campaign manager for Bernie Sanders for President Faiz Shakir.

Additional reporting will be provided throughout the night by NewsHour’s chief correspondent Amna Nawaz, chief Washington correspondent Geoff Bennett from Pennsylvania, Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López at the White House, PBS NewsHour West anchor Stephanie Sy from Arizona, correspondent William Brangham, and PBS station reporters from across the country.

Prior to NewsHour’s broadcast that night, digital anchor Nicole Ellis will host an online pre-show to preview NewsHour’s special coverage with a look into the issues shaping the midterms.

You can visit pbs.org/newshour for daily coverage on NewsHour’s homepage as well as on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

ABOUT PBS NEWSHOUR

