Becoming Frederick Douglass

Published November 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST
Wed Nov. 30 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the most influential voices for democracy in American history.

Watch and call or DONATE NOW for special offers.

BECOMING FREDERICK DOUGLASS explores the inspiring story of how a man born into slavery transformed himself into one of the most prominent statesmen and influential voices for democracy in American history. Using his writings, images and words to follow his rise to prominence against all odds, the film is rooted in the singular truth of Douglass’s life: his insistence on controlling his own narrative and his lifelong determined pursuit of the right to freedom and complete equality for African Americans.

