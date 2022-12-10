© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Let The Little Light Shine | POV

WKAR Public Media
Published December 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST
Let The Little Light Shine - Still 5 - Ignored No Longer.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Mon Dec. 12 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING| An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.

National Teachers Academy (NTA) is a top-ranked, high-performing elementary school in a growing south side Chicago neighborhood. As the neighborhood gentrifies, a wealthy parents group seeks to close NTA and replace it with a high school campus.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update POV
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE