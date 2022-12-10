Let The Little Light Shine | POV
Mon Dec. 12 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING| An academic beacon for Black children on Chicago’s South Side battles gentrification.
National Teachers Academy (NTA) is a top-ranked, high-performing elementary school in a growing south side Chicago neighborhood. As the neighborhood gentrifies, a wealthy parents group seeks to close NTA and replace it with a high school campus.
This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.