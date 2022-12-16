© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Revolution of the Heart: The Dorothy Day Story

Published December 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Dorothy Day
Sun Dec. 18 at 9PM on WKAR World 23.2 & STREAMING | Dorothy Day's journey from a young communist journalist, to a Catholic convert, to the co-founder of The Catholic Worker newspaper and the first "houses of hospitality," which sheltered New York City's homeless during the Great Depression.

The documentary uses extensive archival footage from Day's own collection, and features interviews with actor Martin Sheen, public theologian Cornel West, Senator Tim Kaine, biographer Robert Ellsberg, and Day's granddaughters.

