© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

The Perfect Christmas | All Creatures Great and Small

WKAR Public Media
Published December 23, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
all-creatures-s2-e7-icon-1920x1080-1.jpg
Masterpiece
/
Masterpiece

Sun Dec. 25 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | All Creatures Great and Small draws to a close with a Christmas special that nonetheless includes a year round message about finding love and support from a chosen family or the greater community.

James and Helen question their future together in the run up to Christmas Day, while things look grave for one of Darrowby's most beloved animals.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update All Creatures Great and Small
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE