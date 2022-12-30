© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

New Year’s Day From Vienna 2023 LIVE

WKAR Public Media
Published December 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST
Sun Jan. 1 at 11AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration featuring waltzes by Strauss from the opulent Musikverein.

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Franz Welser-Most. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

Holiday Specials 2022
