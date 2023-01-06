I Didn't See You There | POV

Mon Jan. 9 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Shot from the director's physical perspective — mounted to his wheelchair or handheld — I Didn't See You There serves as a clear rebuke to the norm of disabled people being seen and not heard.

When a circus tent goes up outside his Oakland apartment, a disabled filmmaker launches into a meditative journey exploring the history of freakdom, vision, and (in)visibility. As he confronts the legacy of the Freak Show and its lingering presence in his daily life in the form of gawking, lack of access and other forms of ableism, he ponders whether his past autobiographical filmmaking has fit into its tradition.