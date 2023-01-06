© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

I Didn't See You There | POV

WKAR Public Media
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST
IDSYT_KeyArt_300dpi.jpg
POV
/
POV

Mon Jan. 9 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Shot from the director's physical perspective — mounted to his wheelchair or handheld — I Didn't See You There serves as a clear rebuke to the norm of disabled people being seen and not heard.

When a circus tent goes up outside his Oakland apartment, a disabled filmmaker launches into a meditative journey exploring the history of freakdom, vision, and (in)visibility. As he confronts the legacy of the Freak Show and its lingering presence in his daily life in the form of gawking, lack of access and other forms of ableism, he ponders whether his past autobiographical filmmaking has fit into its tradition.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update POV
WKAR relies on individual support to pay for the news coverage you value. Make your first monthly contribution of $7 or more towards the journalism you rely on. Donate today!
DONATE