Black History Month 2023

Episode 2 | Making Black America: Through the Grapevine

Published February 1, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST
Making Black America E2
PBS
/
PBS

Fri Feb. 3 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | As Jim Crow laws went into effect, African Americans built a “life behind the veil” to meet their educational, economic, political, and cultural needs.

Hour two explores the genesis of these organizations and networks that paved the way for Black life to flourish. Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. highlights the progress Black people made during the early 20th Century.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

