Conversation with Coach James Bibbs

Sun Feb. 5 at 5PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | WKAR's Al Martin has a conversation with former MSU Men’s Track and Field Head Coach James Bibbs about his life and career and being named Grand Marshal of the 2022 MSU Homecoming Parade.

Bibbs was named the 2022 MSU Homecoming Grand Marshal, reflecting on the honor while recounting his incredible journey throughout his 93 years of life. He also touches on the evolution of the athlete over the years, citing technological advancements and genetics as key factors. Bibbs also discusses the racial hurdles of his hiring back in the late 60's.