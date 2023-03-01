© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Elvis Presley: '68 Comeback Special

Published March 1, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
Fri Mar 3 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Watch one of the great moments in rock and roll history as Elvis performs some of the best music of his life. Taped in Burbank, California, this television special — his first — was a brilliant milestone for Elvis and saved his career.

Throughout the 1950s, Elvis Presley led the rock and roll revolution in music and pop culture. In the 1960s, he concentrated mainly on his successful movie career. By 1968, it had been more than seven years since he had appeared on stage in front of a live audience. In June 1968, Elvis taped his first television special in Burbank, California. It aired on December 3 that same year and accomplished two things: it saved his career and showcased some of the best music of his life.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

