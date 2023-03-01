John Sebastian Folk Rewind | My Music Presents

Thu Mar. 2 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join John Sebastian of The Lovin' Spoonful in a special featuring the greatest singers and songwriters of the classic 50s & 60s folk era, with historic footage and new performances.

Folk Rewind's highlights include a Pete Seeger and Judy Collins duet on Seeger's iconic adaptation of "Turn, Turn, Turn," Harry Belafonte's hit "Jamaica Farewell, Trini Lopez's version of "If I Had a Hammer" and Bobby Darin's heartfelt "Simple Song of Freedom."

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.