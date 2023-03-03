Why We Travel | Rick Steves' Europe

Sun Mar. 5 at 4:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Rick Steves, America's leading authority on European travel, returns to transport viewers to the continent's bustling cities, quaint villages and picturesque countryside.

In times of crisis, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel? Is it just hedonism...or something more powerful? After a lifetime of exploring Europe — and inspiring Americans to see Europe as the springboard for world exploration — Rick Steves shares his reasons why. This special program is a sonnet to travel — an introspective love story, set in Europe and beyond, that vividly celebrates the rewards of exploring our world and the joy that awaits those who travel.

