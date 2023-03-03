© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Why We Travel | Rick Steves' Europe

WKAR Public Media
Published March 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST
vSzCWOs-asset-mezzanine-16x9-06NIjH6.jpg
Rick Steves
/
Rick Steves

Sun Mar. 5 at 4:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Rick Steves, America's leading authority on European travel, returns to transport viewers to the continent's bustling cities, quaint villages and picturesque countryside.

In times of crisis, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel? Is it just hedonism...or something more powerful? After a lifetime of exploring Europe — and inspiring Americans to see Europe as the springboard for world exploration — Rick Steves shares his reasons why. This special program is a sonnet to travel — an introspective love story, set in Europe and beyond, that vividly celebrates the rewards of exploring our world and the joy that awaits those who travel. 

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update pledge driveRick Steves' Europe
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE