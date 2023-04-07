© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Kit Harington | My Grandparents' War

Published April 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
Tue Apr. 11 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join actor Kit Harington as he discovers the lengths his grandparents went to for love and country.

Actor Kit Harington, who has played soldiers, spies, and – in "Game of Thrones" – warriors, discovers that his grandparents played comparable roles in their real lives during WWII. Speaking with family members and historians, he gains a new appreciation of the courage and sacrifice all four grandparents shared as they fought for their country and for a cause.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

