WKAR StayTuned Update

Free Chol Soo Lee | Independent Lens

WKAR Public Media
Published April 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
exHjaFi-asset-mezzanine-16x9-JPXyZ0K.jpg
Independent Lens
/
Independent Lens

Mon Apr. 24 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Through his journey from an inspiring icon to a swing-shift janitor, Chol Soo Lee personifies the ravages of America’s prison industrial complex.

Sentenced to life for a 1973 San Francisco murder, Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee was set free after a pan-Asian solidarity movement, which included Korean, Japanese, and Chinese Americans, helped to overturn his conviction. After 10 years of fighting for his life inside California state prisons, Lee found himself in a new fight to rise to the expectations of the people who believed in him.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Independent Lens
