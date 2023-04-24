Fri Apr. 28 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jazz stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music.

International Jazz Day from the United Nations sees jazz and blues stars from around the globe come together to celebrate the unifying power of music. International Jazz Day is the one day each year on which jazz is celebrated worldwide, bringing together people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities in more than 190 countries. This inspiring program showcases some of today’s finest artists proclaiming the positive message of America’s greatest cultural gift to the world. With never-before-seen musical collaborations, this one-hour television special is a veritable world tour of the past, present and future of jazz with living legends like Herbie Hancock, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller to next generation luminaries including Gregory Porter, Joey Alexander, Lizz Wright, Linda May Han Oh and many more.

The program opens with blues vocal phenom Shemekia Copeland performing her social justice tribute “Walk Until I Ride” alongside Musical Director John Beasley. Vocalist Gregory Porter delivers a soulful rendition of his acclaimed original “On My Way To Harlem.” Jazz icon David Sanborn soars through “Georgia On My Mind” alongside Terri Lyne Carrington and Linda May Han Oh. Herbie Hancock leads an extraordinary rendition of his very own “Maiden Voyage,” with Ravi Coltrane, James Genus, Zakir Hussain, Brian Blade and Randy Brecker. Lizz Wright shares a heartfelt reading of Abbey Lincoln’s classic “Throw It Away.” José James brings his celebrated voice to Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.” The evening comes to an uplifting end with a gorgeous performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine” featuring the entire all-star cast.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.