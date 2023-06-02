Mon Jun. 5 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The life of Harriet Tubman, a conductor of the Underground Railroad who helped guide enslaved people to freedom, narrated by Alfre Woodard.

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom is a rich and nuanced portrait of the woman known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad, who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. Born in Dorchester County, Maryland—2022 marks her bicentennial celebration—Tubman escaped north to Philadelphia in 1849, covering more than 100 miles alone. Once there, she became involved in the abolitionist movement and, through the Underground Railroad, guided an estimated 70 enslaved people to freedom. She would go on to serve as a Civil War scout, nurse and spy, never wavering in her pursuit of equality. Featuring more than 20 historians and experts and grounded in the most recent scholarship, Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom goes beyond the standard narrative to explore what motivated Tubman, including divine inspiration, to become one of the greatest freedom fighters in our nation’s history.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.