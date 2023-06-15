Afrofantastic: The Transformative World of Afrofuturism

Mon Jun. 19 at 2:30PM & 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the definition and activism linked to Afrofuturism and the ways this movement is informing dynamic discussion about social practice, politics, and the arts in the United States and around the world.

Championed by artists, scholars, and activists around the world, Afrofuturism offers a tool kit for a better tomorrow. This revealing documentary brings you face to face with the innovative spirit of contemporary Afrofuturism.

Delve deep into the intersection of art, technology, and activism that forms the bedrock of this vibrant movement. Uncover the interconnected narratives that define Afrofuturist action and how they are contributing to global dialogues.

"Afrofantastic" is more than a documentary—it's a passage into an inspiring realm of imagination and possibilities.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

