Juneteenth Celebration 2023
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Explore upcoming media and events from WKAR and MSU that commemorate this holiday!

Why This Moment

Published June 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
Mon Jun. 19 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Follow the events in Richmond, Virginia through the eyes of filmmaker’s and protesters fight for racial justice from the beginning to the removal of confederate monuments.

Protests erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd in late May of 2020, including Richmond, Virginia. Filmmakers Domico Phillips and Metta Bastet captured the local outcry as people expressed their frustrations over repeated acts of police violence. The documentary “Why This Moment” details the emotions and events surrounding the protests from the perspective of the activists.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

