© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Bodies of Knowledge | Art in the Twenty-First Century

WKAR Public Media
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
ART21
/
ART21

Fri Jun. 23 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Contemporary artists use history, science, and politics as the raw material for potent artworks.

The artists in this hour pilot new ways to understand ourselves and the world at a time when a belief in truth and the historical record is fast eroding. Featuring the work and processes of Guerrilla Girls, Anicka Yi, Tauba Auerbach, and Hank Willis Thomas.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update ART21
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE