Bodies of Knowledge | Art in the Twenty-First Century

Fri Jun. 23 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Contemporary artists use history, science, and politics as the raw material for potent artworks.

The artists in this hour pilot new ways to understand ourselves and the world at a time when a belief in truth and the historical record is fast eroding. Featuring the work and processes of Guerrilla Girls, Anicka Yi, Tauba Auerbach, and Hank Willis Thomas.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

