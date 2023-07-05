Building the Reading Brain

Fri Jul. 7 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore the science of reading and ways to help ready your child for this complex task.

Reading is essential for daily life, but humans are not born with the ability. Experts in education and neuroscience explain the science of how neural pathways are built, the brain’s reading centers, and their impact on early childhood literacy, skill development, and school readiness.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Watch this special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.