September 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, September 7 – September 28 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of your favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

Sept 7

Being a teen is tough, whether in classic movies like Rebel Without A Cause, Back to the Future, or the indie darling from Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird.

Sept 14

To mark the release of Kenneth Branagh’s third Poirot movie, A Haunting in Venice, on Sept 15th, we’ll hear a survey of other Agatha Christie adaptations through the decades, including Murder On The Orient Express(1974) by Richard Rodney Bennett, and Love From A Stranger (1937) by Benjamin Britten.

Sept 21

Music by one of the masters, who helped transition from cinema’s Golden Age and bring it into the modern era: Jerry Goldsmith. Hear his music to films like Poltergeist, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Air Force One, and more.

Sept 28

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.