Becoming Frida Kahlo

Tuesdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 3, at 9PM on WKAR-HD & STREAMING | Explore the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo in a three-part docuseries. See the major personal and political events of her life, including her stormy and devoted relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice.

Tue Sept. 19 at 9PM on WKAR-HD & STREAMING | Episode 1: The Making and Breaking

When an accident changes Frida's life, she channels pain and heartache into a new passion: painting. She meets Diego Rivera, and her creative and romantic dreams begin to take shape.

Tue Sept. 26 at 9PM on WKAR-HD & STREAMING | Episode 2: Love and Loss

Now married and living in Depression-era USA, Frida sees the ugly side of capitalism, while political scandal engulfs Diego. Miscarriage and bereavement propel Frida to her greatest work yet.

Tue Oct. 3 at 9PM on WKAR-HD & STREAMING | Episode 3: A Star Is Born

Dangerous politics and turbulent love shock Frida's world, while love and trauma shape her final years. Diego and she divorce, then remarry. As her body fails her, her painting thrives.