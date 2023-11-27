© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
December 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Published November 27, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST
Thursdays, December 7 – December 28 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of your favorite pieces from the silver screen. Host Jamie Paisley builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

Dec 7
A Winter's Tale - Celebrate the change of the season with wintry film music from Charlie Chaplin's The Gold Rush, to Danny Elfman's Edward Scissorhands.

Dec 14
Our survey of the work from the film scoring legend John Williams, focusing on his scores from the 1990s. Including classics like Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, & more.

Dec 21
Home for the Holidays - An encore airing of our Christmas episode with visits to The Peltzer family from Gremlins; the McCallisters of Home Alone; and, of course, the Baileys of It's A Wonderful Life.

Dec 28
Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org
