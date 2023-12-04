Mary Berry's Ultimate Christmas

Fri Dec 8 at 10:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Much-loved British home cook Mary Berry is joined by some famous friends for her ultimate Christmas feast, packed with tips to plan and get ahead for the big day.

Planning is Mary's top tip for a successful and enjoyable day and here she shares her definitive recipes perfected over 50 years. Mary will begin her festive feast with a deliciously simple stilton and sage mini scone canape, followed by her traditional Christmas feast including her lemon and herb roast turkey with all the trimmings. Her crispy roast potatoes, honey-glazed carrots and parsnips, ruby red cabbage and apricot and chestnut stuffing all complimented by turkey gravy. To complete the meal, Mary is joined by friend and TV host Rylan as they visit a ‘pick your own’ vegetable farm where they cook up Brussels sprouts with peas and cashews to try and convert some Brussels-hating kids.

Mary will also be joined by some chef friends who share festive recipes from their own heritage. She visits Angela Hartnett at home, where she cooks up rich pumpkin ricotta tortelli, a seasonal tradition for her Italian family. Monica Galetti welcomes Mary to her restaurant kitchen where she prepares a twist on Samoan palusami with smoked haddock, cavolo nero and sourdough, which she’ll be serving to her family on Christmas Day.

To create the perfect table setting, Mary also shows us how to create a sustainable and cost-conscious centre piece from foraged greenery before Rylan joins her at home to share a festive cocktail with fizz and cranberries. To complete the festive feast are two sumptuous desserts. Mary’s traditional British Christmas pudding recipe goes back to Medieval times – a rich mix of dried fruit and nuts which is steamed for eight hours before serving alongside a boozy cream. Alongside this is a festive trifle with layers of custard, cream, sponge and pear, topped with spun sugar.