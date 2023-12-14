© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Public Media
Published December 14, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
Season of Light: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir. Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet stand in front of the choir.

Fri Dec 22 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join with award winning artists Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet for Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, a festive and uplifting Christmas special. Filmed with a live audience, this concert will illuminate your holiday experience with timeless carols, treasured Christmas songs and a story of heroic service.
