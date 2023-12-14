Celebrate the holidays with WKAR.
Season of Light: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
Fri Dec 22 at 9:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square join with award winning artists Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet for Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, a festive and uplifting Christmas special. Filmed with a live audience, this concert will illuminate your holiday experience with timeless carols, treasured Christmas songs and a story of heroic service.