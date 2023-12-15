Thu Dec 21 at 8:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks candidly about his life in politics, in conversation with former Michigan governor and MSU alumni Jim Blanchard.

Recorded November 29, 2023, at the Kellogg Center on the campus of Michigan State University as part of the “Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum,” a discussion series created to allow the community to hear and learn from national and international leaders, diplomats, and writers.

Presented in partnership with the Governor Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum.

"An Evening with Pete Buttigieg" is available now in the free PBS app and at video.wkar.org and at YouTube.com/@wkarnews

Program note

This Old House, usually seen at 8:00pm on Thursday, will air Friday on WKAR HD at 12:00am and on WKAR Create at 8:00am and 2:00pm.

Ask This Old House, usually seen at 8:30pm on Thursday, will air on Friday at 12:30am and on Saturday at 5:00am, 5:30am, and 2:00pm on WKAR-HD.