© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The New Hampshire Primary | A PBS News Special Report

WKAR Public Media
Published January 19, 2024 at 9:24 AM EST
PBS NewsHour hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, photographed 10 November 2022, in Alexandria VA. Photo by Mike Morgan.
Mike Morgan/© Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS NewsHour hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, photographed 10 November 2022, in Alexandria VA. Photo by Mike Morgan.

Tue Jan 23 at 11:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett from the nation's capital, coverage will include reporting from NewsHour's Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and journalists on the ground in New Hampshire. Analysis will be provided by a group of panelists in studio, including New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks and Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.
WKAR StayTuned Update
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE