Celebrate and explore Black History Month with WKAR!
Gospel Live! Presented By Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Fri Feb 9 at 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | GOSPEL Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is a one-of-a-kind musical celebration that honors the legacy and influence of Gospel music in America. Contemporary secular artists and renowned gospel singers perform their favorite gospel classics. The event, co-hosted by Gates and Erica Campbell, and featuring John Legend, is a companion program to the PBS four-hour documentary series GOSPEL.