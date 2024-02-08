© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Celebrating BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Black History Month 2024
Celebrate and explore Black History Month with WKAR!

Gospel Live! Presented By Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

WKAR Public Media
Published February 8, 2024 at 10:42 AM EST

Fri Feb 9 at 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | GOSPEL Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is a one-of-a-kind musical celebration that honors the legacy and influence of Gospel music in America. Contemporary secular artists and renowned gospel singers perform their favorite gospel classics. The event, co-hosted by Gates and Erica Campbell, and featuring John Legend, is a companion program to the PBS four-hour documentary series GOSPEL.
