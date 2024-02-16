Celebrate and explore Black History Month with WKAR!
Independent Lens: Breaking The News
Mon Feb 19 at 10:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Who decides which stories get told? A scrappy group of women and LGBTQ+ journalists buck the white male-dominated status quo, banding together to launch The 19th*, a digital news startup aiming to combat misinformation. A story of an America in flux, and the voices often left out of the narrative, the documentary Breaking the News shows change doesn’t come easy.