Celebrate and explore Black History Month with WKAR!
70s Soul Superstars
Sat Feb 24 at 9:30 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | 70S SOUL SUPERSTARS is a once-in-a-lifetime gathering of legends—all original performers singing their greatest jammin’ hits. Soul diva Patti LaBelle hosts the historic reunion of classic recording artists of the decade, including the Commodores, original lead Eugene Record reuniting with the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics, Yvonne Elliman, Heatwave, Earl Young’s Trammps, the Emotions and the Manhattans.