Sun Mar 17 at 8:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tune in for a brand new season of Call the Midwife. In episode 1, Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training. Dr. Turner supervises the delivery of a baby whose mother has cerebral palsy. The “Raise the Roof Campaign” for better pay and conditions creates a divide of opinion among the nurses.