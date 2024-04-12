© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Science and Nature Lives At WKAR
Earth Month 2024
Celebrate and explore exciting content with WKAR!

NOVA: Making North America

Published April 12, 2024
Published April 12, 2024 at 1:45 PM EDT

Wed Apr 17 at 10:00 PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Host Kirk Johnson explores how the continent was shaped—and how it shaped us.

Mighty, elemental forces molded North America—fiery eruptions, titanic floods, the grinding of great ice sheets, and massive impacts from space all shaped our homeland. The epic three-part series unfolds in a forgotten world that existed long before our own, crossed by long-lost mountain ranges, deserts the size of Africa, and vast inland seas spanning the length of the continent. Explore beloved landmarks like the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls from the inside out as we witness the clash of nature’s creative and destructive forces.

Hosted by renowned paleontologist Kirk Johnson, this spectacular road trip through a tumultuous deep past explores three fundamental questions: How was the continent built? How did life evolve here? And how has the continent shaped us? “Making North America” reveals the incredible story of a majestic continent.
